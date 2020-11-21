Telugu Anchor Suma Goes Ga Ga About KTR Ahead Of GHMC Polls 2020, Fans Reaction: Sumakka Campaign For TRS

Nov 21, 2020, 16:23 IST
- Sakshi Post

Telugu anchor Suma is a household name on the small screen. She is known for her quick-witted words, straightforwardness and fearless talk. We are usually used to seeing her hosting entertainment shows. However, she was for a change spotted talking to TRS working president KTR. A picture of the meeting was shared by Telugu anchor Suma herself on Twitter. Not only did Suma share the picture, she also sang praises of KTR hailing the Telangana minister's leadership and also going ga ga over his commitment. Have a look at Anchor Suma's social media post.

This unusual meeting between anchor Suma and KTR has given rise to a lot of speculation. Fans are wondering if the pink party is roping her in for their party campaigns. Here's a look at reactions to Suma's tweet

