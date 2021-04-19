Telugu Anchor Anasuya Beats Summer Heat In Kerala Backwaters  

Anasuya Bharadwaj… Does this name need any introduction? Obviously a big No. She is one of the top anchors in the Telugu Industry. Not only with her hosting skills in Television, Anasuya has also proved her acting prowess by playing key roles in movies. Anasuya always follows new trends and is an avid social media user. She keeps improving her fan base by updating her daily routine on her Social Media pages.

Recently, Anasuya was seen enjoying a vacation with her family in Kerela. She posted videos of how she is mesmerized by the beauty of the place. She explained that her family is enjoying the lush greenery of the state, which is why it is known as God’s Own Country.