Telugu Actor Nagarjuna Receives Notice in Goa, Deets Inside

Hyderabad: Telugu actor and former Bigg Boss Telugu host Akkineni Nagarjuna Rao aka Nagarjuna has been served a ‘stop work’ notice by the Goa panchayat on Wednesday. The notice was issued by Mandrem Panchayat sarpanch Amit Sawant for the illegal construction and excavation work being taken up at Mandrem village in the beach state by the Tollywood actor.

The Mandrem village panchayat has said the actor has allegedly failed to obtain prior permission from the competent authorities and panchayat. Nagarjuna has reportedly started construction and excavation work in his property bearing survey no. 211/2 B at Ashvewada, Mandrem village.

“Whereas it is noticed by this Panchayat that you are doing alleged illegal construction and excavation, in property bearing survey no. 211/2 B at Ashvewada, Mandrem, village without obtaining prior permission from the competent authorities and this Panchayat,” the notice reads.

