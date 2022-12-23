Telugu Actor Kaikala Satyanarayana Political Career

Legendary actor Kaikala Satyanarayana, 87, breathed his last at his residence in Filmanagar on Friday.

He is survived by his wife, son and two daughters.

The last rites of Satyanarayana will be performed at Mahaprasthanam crematorium in Jubilee Hills on Saturday, the family members said.

In his six-decade long career in films, Satyanarayana acted in over 750 films.

Satyanarayana, who was a close follower of legendary actor and former chief minister of Andhra Pradesh NT Rama Rao, also had a brief stint in politics.

He got elected to 11th Lok Sabha from Machilipatnam on Telugu Desam Party (TDP) ticket, but withdrew from politics after 1998.

He received several awards, including the 2011 Raghupati Venkaiah award, 2017 Filmfare lifetime achievement award for Telugu cinema and Andhra Pradesh government’s Nandi film awards.