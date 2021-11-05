HYDERABAD: Telugu film actor Dr. Rajasekhar’s father Varadarajan Gopal (94), died at the City Neuro Center Hospital on Thursday evening. The actor’s father was ailing due to age-related issues for the last couple of days and was admitted to the hospital for treatment, where he breathed his last last evening at 6:30 pm.

Varadarajan Gopal a police officer from Tamil Nadu cadre retired as Deputy Commissioner of Police of Chennai. He is survived by five children, three sons, and two daughters. Dr. Rajasekhar is the second child of Varadarajan Gopal. His body will be flown to Chennai at 6.30 am on Friday, and kept at his residence in Annanagar. His funeral is scheduled for tomorrow afternoon as stated in a release by his daughter-in-law actress Jeevitha Rajasekhar.

