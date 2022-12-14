Telugu senior actor and comedian Ali's daughter Dr. Fathima Rameezun’s wedding ceremony was held in Hyderabad two weeks ago (November 28). Megastar Chiranjeevi, Akkineni Nagarjuna, Amala, AP Minister RK Roja, and several celebrities from the industry and politicians attended their wedding ceremony. The lavish reception was held at the Anvaya Convention in Guntur and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy attended the event.

Actor Ali was appointed as an advisor (electronic media) by the Government of Andhra Pradesh two months ago in recognition of his services to the YSRCP.

The prospective groom Sheik Shahayaz comes from a highly educated family from Guntur. He completed his MBBS and is reportedly living in London. The family waited until they found a doctor groom because Fatima, Ali's daughter, is also a doctor.

The wedding video was shared by Ali's wife Zubeda Ali on her YouTube channel with her name, where she gave us a peak into the wedding festivities in the half-hour video titled Maa FATHIMA Marriage Happened Like This...

Check out the video below: