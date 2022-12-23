HYDERABAD: Veteran Telugu actor Kaikala Satyanarayana (87), known for his villain and other character roles will be cremated with State Honours. Megastar Chiranjeevi who came to his residence along with his brother Pawan Kalyan to pay condolences to the actor stated to the media that Telangana Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav had informed that the veteran actor would be cremated with state honours by the Telangana government considering that he was a senior actor and former MP of erstwhile Andhra Pradesh.

Kaikala Satyanarayana who died of age-related ailments at his residence in Filmnagar was 87. He had acted in 777 films in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi films in a career spanning about six decades and had been unwell for some time and mostly confined to his residence.

A staunch aide of the late NT Rama Rao, Satyanarayana, who had a brief stint in politics, had served as a Member of Parliament representing the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) from the Machilipatnam constituency in 1996.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, and Andhra Pradesh CM Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, and several other leaders and film personalities condoled the death.

The actor will be cremated on Saturday at the Mahaprasthanam in Jubilee Hills. His body has been kept at his residence for people and fans to come and pay respects to the actor.

