Telangana Theatres May Shut Down Over COVID Second Wave

The number of coronavirus cases are increasing across the country. In Telangana also there is a rise in the COVID-19 cases from the past few days. The Telangana government is likely to shut down the theatres or allow 50% occupancy in the theatres as the state is witnessing an increase in coronavirus cases. The state medical and health department has sent proposals to the government. The medical and health officials are worried about the second wave of coronavirus and if the situation continues like this, there may be a high risk.

The theatres have been shut for a very long time due to the coronavirus pandemic and they have been opened recently. The makers of the movie are releasing the films and theatres are completely full. The audiences who are visiting the theatres have been spotted without masks and there is no social distancing. The AC will be on for two to three hours and the doors of the theatres will be completely closed, as a result, the number of coronavirus cases may be increased. So, keeping all these in mind, the government is planning to temporarily close the theatres, gyms and some public places.

However, the government hasn't taken the final call. The Telangana state government has already announced the temporary closure of educational institutions from Wednesday as per the proposal of the Medical and Health Ministry. The officials said that very soon they are going to take a decision on whether the theatres will be closed or will run with 50% occupancy.