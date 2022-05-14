Telangana: Sonu Sood Lends a Helping Hand to a Civil Service Aspirant Accident Victim

It's not new for Sonu Sood to extend a helping hand to the needy. He never steps back to help the people who have approached him for any help. He emerged as a messiah of sorts for those who are suffering from serious health issues and those who don't have money to pursue their higher studies, etc. Sonu Sood is very active on social media and relies on Twitter to reach out and help people.

Now, the news is that Sonu Sood came forward to help Sainath who has met with an accident and his right-hand arm got amputated. He hails from the Komatireddy Venkat Reddy Parliamentary constituency. Komatireddy Venkat Reddy took to his Twitter and requested Sonu Sood for financial support for the medical treatment of Sainath.

Sainath is a civil service aspirant and son of a poor farmer. He is a resident of Marigadi village, Jangaon district, Telangana. Sainath got injured while working in the agricultural field and his right hand got damaged completely. He is undergoing treatment at Yashoda Hospital, Malakpet Hyderabad.

To this Sonu Sood reacted and tweeted that Sainath will get a new life. Here is the tweet made by Sonu Sood.

