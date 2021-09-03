HYDERABAD: Pawan Kalyan’s upcoming movie Bheemla Nayak title song was released on his birthday on Thursday. The song went on to break the internet and received a huge response from his fans and followers.

However, there was one senior IPS officer who responded to the song and its lyrics and took a dig at the songwriter Ramajogayya Sastry for the way the song was written about police officers.

Hyderabad East Zone DCP M. Ramesh took to Twitter after hearing the song and gave his two cents to the writer. Thankfully, Telangana Police are people friendly and we don’t break bones of whom we are paid to protect, he wrote. He expressed his surprise at Ramajogayya Sastry’s lack of words in Telugu to describe the cops' bravery or talk about the services of police, he stated.

Check out his tweet here:

Thankfully, @TelanganaCOPs are #PeopleFriendlyPolice . We don’t break the bones of those whom we are paid to protect ! Surprisingly, @ramjowrites couldn’t find enough words in Telugu to describe the valour of a cop. No mention of service in the song. https://t.co/EsQVaW5p2s — M. Ramesh IPS (@DCPEASTZONE) September 2, 2021

The Bheemla Nayak song is currently trending on social media. The song is sung exclusively by Darshanam Mogulayya, a Telangana folk artist who plays the rare Kinnera instrument. We will have to wait and see whether Ramajoyya Sastry responds to the tweet made by the IPS officer.

