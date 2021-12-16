Telangana Govt Nod for Pushpa 5 Shows

Director Sukumar’s Pushpa: The Rise starring Iconic star Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, Sunil, Fahad Faasil, and others is all set to hit screens on December 17 in not just Telugu, but also Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.

The show will now have five show screenings across theatres in the State of Telangana after orders were issued to this effect on Thursday, to allow an additional fifth show screening that too just a day before the release of Pushpa.

Much to the delight of Allu Arjun fans, this decision was good news for the filmmakers as it has been fully booked for the coming three days. Theatres are said to be doing brisk business with advance booking of tickets and all theatres are said to be housefull for the first weekend. Looking at the theatre occupancy, Allu Arjun's Pushpa opening day collections are likely to be high.

Ahead of the film’s release, there is a lot of speculation as to what the film will be like and whether it will live up to the hype.

Also Read: Allu Arjun's Pushpa Pre-release Business in AP, Telangana