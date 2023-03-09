TejRan Breakup? Cryptic Tweet Sparks Tejasswi Prakash-Karan Kundrra Split Rumours

Famous television couple Karan Kundra and Tejasswi Prakash are always in the headlines for their off- and on-screen chemistry. They both fell in love during Bigg Boss OTT season 1 and continued their relationship after stepping out of the show. The couple always joyfully poses for the paparazzi, and they also garnered a lot of attention on social media.

Recently, Karan took his Twitter and shared Shayari: "na teri shaan kam hoti.. na rutba ghata hota.. jo ghamand mein kaha.. wahi hass ke kaha hota." By this Tweet, Karan and Tejasswi fans are worried that the couple parted ways. After Karan’s tweet, TejRan fans set the internet on fire and had discussions about their breakup. Few of the fans react to Tejasswi’s interview and say that their relationship might not last long. Others say the couple is fully fighting in public now. Anyway, there is no official confirmation from Tejasswi and Karan Kudra about their breakup.