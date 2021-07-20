Teja Sajja, Priya Varrier, Megaa Super Good Films ISHQ To Release On July 30th

South India’s Prestigious Banner Megaa Super Good films comeback film ISHQ starring young hero Teja Sajja, who recently scored a super hit with Zombie Reddy in the lead, will be the first film to meet you at theatres.

The film will be hitting the screens on 30th of July. The announcement poster sees Teja and Priya Prakash Varrier gazing into each other’s eyes. The poster looks romantic, though Ishq is not completely a romantic film.

The film directed by SS Raju is the joint production venture of NV Prasad, Paras Jain and Vakada Anjan Kumar. RB Choudary is the presenter.

The romance thriller garnered positive buzz from the trailer and promos. They had set bar high for the film that has music by Mahati Swara Sagar.

Sam K Naidu handled the cinematography, while A Vara Prasad edited the movie.

Cast: Teja Sajja, Priya Prakash Varrier

Technical Crew:

Director: SS Raju

Producers: NV Prasad, Paras Jain, Vakada Anjan Kumar

Presenter: RB Choudary

Cinematography: Sam K Naidu

Music Director: Mahathi Swara Sagar

Editor: A Vara Prasad

Art Director: Vithal Kosanam

Lyric Writer: Srimani

PRO: Vamsi-Shekar