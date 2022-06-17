Teaser of Jungkook Charlie Puth Collab Video Left and Right Released

Nine Track Mind album artist Charlie Puth and BTS member Jungkook are all set to collab for the song ‘Left and Right’. Fans had already predicted their collaboration ever since they sang We don’t Talk Anymore on stage together. There was also a buzz going on in the industry that the two are planning to collaborate. After all the hints, Charlie Puth finally released a video of their collaboration.

On June 16, Puth shared a playful video announcing that he and Jungkook were teaming up for a new single titled ‘Left and Right’, which will be featured on his upcoming album ‘Charlie’. In the new video, Charlie Puth asks Jungkook to try singing a few lines from the song before they eventually unveil a snippet of the completed version. Puth then declares, “This is going to be crazy.”

The American singer also teased in the caption, “If we get 500,000 pre-saves, I’ll drop it on June 24." It seems safe to say that Charlie Puth and Jungkook’s new song “Left and Right” will drop on June 24.

MY JUNGKOOKIE 😭😭😭 ignore the other guy pic.twitter.com/LPCffchlPW — 💟 (@jkssope) June 17, 2022

