Actor Adivi Sesh’s first Pan India film Major is gearing up for its release in theatres worldwide as a summer attraction in Telugu, Hindi and Malayalam languages on May 27th. Currently, the film is in last leg of post-production. Directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka, the film was shot simultaneously in Telugu, Hindi and it will also be released in Malayalam.

March 15th marks the birth anniversary of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan. On the 45th birth anniversary of the 26/11 hero, the team of Major brings you a heartfelt reflection on his life.

The video not just shows the different phases in Major’s life, it also shows the recreation of those memorable incidents with Adivi Sesh portraying the character. It illustrates Major’s affection for his mother, his bonding with his sister, his best moment with friends, training days and finally his experiences as an officer in National Security Guards.

We don’t find many differences in Major and Sesh in the split image in the end. This video is a perfect acknowledgment, on the occasion of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan’s birth anniversary.

The film’s teaser generated huge anticipation, while the first song Hrudayama mesmerized the music lovers. Sricharan Pakala has scored music for this movie.

The multilingual film 'Major' traces the journey of Major Sandeep from childhood, teenage, glorious years in the army to the tragic events of the Mumbai attack where he martyred, touching upon the different aspects of his being.

Sobhita Dhulipala, Saiee Manjrekar, Prakash Raj, Revathi and Murli Sharma are the other prominent cast of the film produced by Sony Pictures Films India in association with Mahesh Babu's GMB Entertainment and A+S Movies.

