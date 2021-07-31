TDP Leader Lokesh's 'Thiyyagundhi' Dialogue In Thimmarusu Evokes Laugh in Theatre

Ever since the coronavirus pandemic has started, most of the audience are watching films on different OTT platforms. Due to the pandemic, theatres have been shut for some period of time and recently, the theatres have been opened. Thimmarusu, a legal crime thriller movie directed by Sharan Koppisetty and bankrolled by Mahesh S. Koneru and Yarabolu Srujan under the production company East Coast Productions, S Originals has been released in theatres on July 30th. Satyadev Kancharana, Priyanka Jawalkar, and Ajay acted in lead roles. The movie is the remake of the 2019 Kannada film Birbal Trilogy Case 1: Finding Vajramuni. The movie got good reviews. Actor Brahmaji was seen as the comedian in the film and he gave his best. He won accolades for his performance in the movie.

Brahmaji in a scene said, 'Thiyyagundhi' after drinking coconut water. It is all known knowledge that TDP leader, Nara Lokesh said the dialogue 'Thiyyagundhi' after drinking buttermilk offered by a woman during the election campaign. Many people trolled Nara Lokesh for saying the dialogue, 'Thiyyagundhi' and it became viral. Ram Gopal Varma in his film, 'Kamma Rajyam Lo Kadappa Redlu', thiyyagundhi dialogue was used and now in Thimmarusu, the same dialogue was used. Lokesh's thiyyagundhi dialogue in Thimmarusu evoked laugh in theatres.