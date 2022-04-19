Tattoo Lessons From Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is an avid social media user. The 'Majili' heroine never steps back to speak her mind. In a Q&A session, one of the fans asked what kind of a tattoo she wants to see herself inked with. To this question, she answered, "My advice to my younger self would be not to get a tattoo. Ever!! Never ever get tattooed."

Samantha has three tattoos. One could find YMC letters on her neck and it means Ye Maya Chesave. She stepped into the film industry with the movie, Ye Maya Chesave. She acted along with Naga Chaitanya in the movie. The film turned out as a superhit.

Another tattoo that she has is Chay on her right rib. In one of the photoshoots, the tattoo got revealed. The third tattoo that Samantha has is two arrows on her forearm. The same type of tattoo is also present on Chay's hand.

On the professional front, Samantha Ruth Prabhu is supposed to start work on Raj and DK's desi version of Citadel. She will act alongside Varun Dhawan in the web series. Samantha impressed audiences with her bold performance in the web series, The Family Man Season 2.

On the other hand, Samantha is waiting for the release of her upcoming movie, Kaathu Vakula Rendu Kaadhal, a romantic comedy film written and directed by Vignesh Shivan and produced by Rowdy Pictures and Seven Screen Studios and is distributed by Udhayanidhi Stalin under his banner Red Giant Movies. The film stars Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, with Anirudh Ravichander scoring the music. She is also waiting for the release of her upcoming movie, Shaakunthalam.

