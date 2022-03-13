Tata Play Comedy enters its 6th year, celebrates the month with evergreen comedy line-up

A journey that started as a Value-Added Service back in 2016 has led the way for other similar services to bloom and be accepted. Launched by the Chief Commercial Officer Ms. Pallavi Puri, Tata Play Comedy began its journey on March 9th, 2016. It has set precedence for other VAS products and led by example in terms of viewership and fan following. It became the first-ever interactive service on DTH in India that provides a single destination for all formats of Hindi comedy content. Over the years, the service has featured both the latest and evergreen content that has inspired, stimulated, and entertained the audience.

The service is packed with rib-tickling content refreshed daily and played 24X7. The divergent service provides non-stop entertainment for all age groups across geographical and socioeconomic boundaries. With this, Tata Play ensured that no one would rely on comedy content forwarded on social platforms or stick to appointment viewing for comedy as Tata Play subscribers have access to the content at their fingertips.

Marking the milestone of the 6th anniversary, this month, Tata Play Comedy is all geared up to showcase the best of Hindi comedy entertainment to its audience within their comfort zone, offering an inclusive viewing experience with family and an unlimited dose of laughter by curating content such as Comedy Night with Kapil, Khatra Khatra Khatra, Khichdi, Bharti Ka Show, Baat Ban Jaye, Ghar Jamai, , Entertainment Ki Raat , Karishma Kaa Karishma, Shaka Laka Boom Boom and Shararat and iconic movies like Rajaji, Dulaara, Shaadi No.1 and many more.

Dedicated viewers at home can celebrate the 6th anniversary of Tata Play Comedy entire March by tuning in to service#135. Do prepare yourself for non-stop laughter.

