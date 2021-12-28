Tarak Hints At Another Movie With Charan After RRR

Young tiger Jr NTR is one of the established stars in showbiz. He enjoys a massive fan following across the globe. Jr NTR will next be seen in the much-awaited film 'RRR'. It is helmed by Rajamouli and also features Ram Charan in the lead role.

For the first time, Ram Charan and Jr NTR are going to share the screen together in RRR. Last night, RRR Tamil pre-release event was held in Chennai.

Shiva Karthikeya graced the pre-release event as one of the guests. During the speech, Jr NTR said, “Charan, every shot of RRR movie, I would want to do it again, because I can share that time with you. This is not the ending, this is just the beginning."

RRR has an ensemble cast including the likes of Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgan, Shriya and others who will appear in significant roles. RRR is all set to arrive in theatres on January 7, 2022.

