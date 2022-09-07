Tara Bhaiyya Zindabad on WATCHO, an Engaging Journey Through Local Rhetoric

New Delhi: WATCHO, one of India’s fastest-growing OTT platforms, is all set to bring its new #Funfatafat snackable web series, ‘Tara Bhaiyya Zindabad’. Carrying on the legacy of taking its viewers on a laughter-filled rollercoaster ride, the new web series is now available to subscribers on WATCHO. The series' prominent cast includes Sunil Kumar Verma (main lead - Tara Bhaiya), Pratibha Awasthi, Preeti Shukla, Dipti Gupta, Shubhi Mehrotra, Raj Singh Bhamra, and Avinash Baba.

The narrative takes place in a village in Uttar Pradesh, where local Pradhan 'Tara Bhaiyya' is apprehensive about a new government rule which states that an individual with more than two children is not entitled to contest village panchayat elections. The heart-warming story revolves around the steps and deceit Tara Bhaiyya undertakes to safeguard his election candidacy and how he manages to keep the “Pradhani” within his family. The quirky and humor-filled story of Tara Bhaiyya has 8 episodes in the web series that will take the viewers on a journey full of laughter and suspense.

Smiley Films and Preload Apps are the production firms behind the social message-driven humorous web series. The series is directed by Mehran Amrohi who is also one of the producers alongside Nagesh Rai, and Faqhrul Husaini.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Sukhpreet Singh, Corporate Head – Marketing, DishTV & WATCHO, Dish TV India Ltd. said, "We at WATCHO are devoted to bringing a smile to our viewers' faces and constantly strive to provide message-driven content on the platform. We have all spent a lot of time watching local politics, which is both suspicious and thrilling. Moving away from this widespread perception, our new web series 'Tara Bhaiyya Zindabad' delivers a humorous side of local/ regional discourse, allowing viewers to connect with their roots and daily lives. This new web series is a full-fledged family entertainer with a social message and a local flavor."

WATCHO offers many original shows, including web series like The Morning Show, Happy, Bauchare-E-Ishq, Happy, Gupta Niwas, Jaunpur, Papa Ka Scooter, Aghaat, Cheaters - The Vacation, Sarhad, Mystery Dad, JaalSaazi, Dark Destinations, It's My Pleasure, 4 Thieves, Love Crisis, Ardhsatya, Chhoriyan, and Rakhta Chandan. Additionally, it includes a distinctive user-generated content platform called Swag where users may produce their videos and find their potential. WATCHO currently offers over 35 plus original series, 300 plus exclusive plays, and 100 plus live channels in Hindi, Kannada, and Telugu. It is accessible across screens (Android & iOS smartphones, Dish SMRT devices, D2H Magic devices, and Fire TV Stick) as well as online.