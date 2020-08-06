Sizzling actress Rakul Preet Singh is someone who loves to be extremely active on social media. She has been staying in Hyderabad with his brother, who looks after professional and business activities. According to reports, Rahul has signed a couple of films and they are in different stages of production. Latest we hear is that Rakul Preet is all set to be seen in Karanam Malliswari biopic.

The makers are looking forward for a suitable actress for the project. And they have even approached Tapsee Pannu for the film but she has refused the offer for her own reasons. Reports suggest that Rakul has agreed to do the role.

Karanam Malliswari, a former weightlifter, is a Telugu woman. She happens to be the first Indian woman to win an Olympic medal ever. She claimed the Bronze Medal in weightlifting at Sydney Olympics in the year 2000.

The film will be directed by Kona Venkat and it is expected to go on floors by the end of this year.