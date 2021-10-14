Tamilrockers, Movierulz Leaks Jyotika's Udanpirappe

Udanpirappe is a Tamil action drama film directed by Era. Saravanan. Produced by Suriya's 2D Entertainment, the film stars Jyothika, M. Sasikumar, Samuthirakani, Soori, Kalaiyarasan, Nivedhithaa Sathish, and Sija Rose in prominent roles. The film features music composed by D. Imman, whilst cinematography and editing were handled respectively by R. Velraj and Ruben. The movie is now streaming on the digital platform Amazon Prime Video on 14 October 2021

The film revolves around the sibling families in the Pudukottai district. Their opinions may differ, but they are fighting for the same victory. Unfortunately, Udanpirappe has been leaked on Tamilrockers, Telegram, Movierulz, and other websites for free HD downloads. Let's not encourage piracy. Watch Udanpirappe on Amazon Prime Video only.