Tamil TV Actress, Host VJ Chitra Of Pandian Stores Fame Found Dead In Chennai Hotel Room

Tamil TV actress VJ Chitra was found dead at a five star hotel in Nazarethpettai. The 28 year old star committed suicide and this news came as a huge shock to the world of TV and cinema. She is well known for playing the role of Mullai in Pandian Stores.

According to the reports, she had completed the shooting at EVP film city and had returned to her hotel room at around 2:30 am. She was staying with her fiance, Hemanth to whom she got engaged a few months ago.

Hours before her death, she shared a couple of photos on her Instagram. She looked drop dead gorgeous. Here are the photos.

Fans are highly disappointed with the death of Chitra and they started reacting and poured in condolence messages.The hashtag #RIPChitra is trending on Twitter.

One of the users wrote, "it is really shocking to know actress #Chitra committed suicide very talented actress may her soul rest in peace RIP". Another user tweeted, "Very Talented Dancer & Outstanding Actress .. Other people cannot replace your character in #Pandianstores .. Rest in peace Chitra (Mullai) Akka.. Om Namashivaya". Here are some tweets.

REST IN PEACE... FAVORITE ACTRESS IN RECENT TIMES... #RIPChitra pic.twitter.com/gApvNB5nAQ — Tamil Arasu (@TamilAr75619944) December 9, 2020

Deep Condolences To Her Family Talented Young Serial Artist Hope Will Clarify The Reason Of Death😓#Master @actorvijay 👑#RIPChitra pic.twitter.com/bMcGnhb74S — J ᴇ ʀ ᴏ ᴍ ᴇ ッ (@JudeJerome6) December 9, 2020