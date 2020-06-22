CHENNAI: Tamil superstar Vijay, who is popularly called as Thalapathy, turned 46 on Monday, June 22. His collegaues, friends, family and fans have wished the superstar on his birthday.

Vijay is one of the biggest and highest-paid stars of the southern film industry and has several blockbusters to his credit.

He started out as a child actor at 10 in the 1984 drama, “Vetri”. Vijay’s first film as a lead actor was “Naalaiya Theerpu” in 1992. He rose to fame with his 2003 release “Thirumalai” that established his screen image as an action star.

Vijay boasts of over 64 films and he has been mentioned several times in the Forbes India Celebrity 100 list, which goes by the earnings of Indian personalities.

Over the years, Vijay has gained massive popularity with films such as “Ghilli”, “Thuppakki”, “Kaththi”, “Theri”, “Mersal”, “Sarkar” and the 2019 release, “Bigil”, which emerged as the highest-grossing Tamil film of the year in Tamil Nadu.

Take a look into Vijay's top 5 films:

Bigil

Bigil that released last year completed 100-day theatrical run and grossed approximately around Rs 290 crore worldwide. The sports drama featured VIjay in dual roles. Watch the film's trailer.

Mersal

For the first time in his career, Vijay featured in triple roles for the film. Directed by Atlee, it is a story about twin brothers avenging their father’s death. The film grossed around Rs 260 crore worldwide. Watch the trailer here.

Sarkar

Directed by A.R Murugadoss, the political action-drama, the film featured Vijay in the role of an NRI fighting for his right to vote after he realizes it has been cast illegally. The film grossed around Rs. 250 crore worldwide. Watch the trailer here.

Theri

Atlee's Theri is a revenge drama that featured Vijay in dual roles. It went on to be a blockbuster at the box-office. The film emerged as the first film by Vijay to breach into Rs 200 crore club. Watch the trailer here:

Thuppakki

With this film, Vijay established himself as a brand. The film was centered on an intelligence officer who comes home for vacation and busts a team of sleeper agents. The film was remade in Bollywood as Holiday: A Soldier is Never Off Duty starring Akshay Kumar. The film grossed around Rs. 175 crore worldwide. Watch the trailer here.