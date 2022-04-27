Tamil Nadu Police Gets Suriya's Vehicle to Deliver Food to Homeless People

The production company of actor Suriya, 2D Entertainment, has donated a vehicle worth Rs. six lakh to the Tamil Nadu Police Department's 'Kaaval Karangal' project.

The Tamil Nadu Police Department initiated the 'Kaaval Karanagal' effort to assist the homeless and needy people. In collaboration with non-governmental organisations (NGOs), they will help the weak and the poor people who live on the streets.

According to sources close to Suriya, the vehicle donated by the actor's production company will be used to transport meals to the homeless and poor.

Chennai Police Commissioners Shankar Jiwal and Sharanya Rajashekar, Chennai Corporation Commissioner Gagan Deep Singh, flagged off the car.

Suriya, who is already providing education to poor children through his Agam Foundation, has garnered significant praise for his efforts.