The funeral of renowned singer SP Balasubrahmanyam who died on Friday at a private hospital in Chennai will take place at the family's farmhouse. The body of SPB has been shifted from his residence to the farmhouse in Tamaraipakkam. The final rites will be held today (Saturday) at 10.30 am with full honours extended by the Tamil Nadu State government. The mortal remains of singer SP Balasubrahmanyam has been shifted to farmhouse on Friday night in the wake of the coronavirus crisis.

Earlier, celebrities and fans flocked to his residence to have a last glimpse of the legendary singer. The funeral will begin at 7.30 AM today. SPB’s demise sent shockwaves across the nation. Several celebrities took to Twitter to share their condolences.

On August 5, SPB was admitted to MGM Healthcare Hospital after he tested positive for the coronavirus. He was undergoing treatment and was on life support throughout. After showing signs of recovery over the last few weeks, the health condition of SPB deteriorated on Thursday. He passed away on Friday after suffering a cardio-respiratory arrest.

D Rajkumar Vudayar, who runs a fine arts institute in Kothapet village near Amalapuram in East Godavari district has made the statue of SP Balasubrahmanyam. The sculptor has made statues of many personalities including that of MGR, Jayalalithaa, NT Rama Rao, YS Rajasekhar Reddy, PV Narasimha Rao and APJ Abdul Kalam.

Senior actor Kaikala Satyanarayana said that, SP Balasubrahmanyam's death is a tragedy for the film industry. He added that SP Balu is not only a singer but also a multi talented person. He further said that SPB will be remembered forever, may his soul rest in peace.