Khushbu Sundar Escapes Unhurt After Car Mishap Near Melmarvathur

Actor-turned-politician Khushbu Sundar escaped unhurt after she met with an accident. The accident took place at 9.30 am near Melmaruvathur in Chengalpet district of Tamil Nadu on Wednesday morning.

She took to her Twitter and shared two photos of her damaged car. She tweeted , "Met with an accident near Melmarvathur... a tanker rammed into us. With your blessings and God's grace I am safe," she tweeted, sharing two photos of her badly damaged car. Here is the tweet.

Met with an accident near Melmarvathur..a tanker rammed into us.With your blessings and God's grace I am safe. Will continue my journey towards Cuddalore to participate in #VelYaatrai #Police are investigating the case. #LordMurugan has saved us. My husband's trust in him is seen pic.twitter.com/XvzWZVB8XR — KhushbuSundar ❤️ (@khushsundar) November 18, 2020

In another tweet, she said, "Request the press to understand that a container rammed into me and not the other way. My car was on the move in the right lane and this container came from nowhere and rammed into me. Police are investigating n questioning the driver to rule out any foul play."

She thanked everyone for all the inquiries and good wishes. Here is the tweet.