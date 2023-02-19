Well-known Tamil comedian Mayilsamy passed away at 57 on Sunday, February 19th. The reports say that, the actor breathed his last this morning in Sri Ramachandra Hospital in Porur, Chennai. Mayilsamy got admitted in the hospital as he felt discomfort in his chest. After admitting him to the hospital, the doctors declared his death. So the reports say that Mayilsamy passed away due to cardiac arrest. Mayilsamy has appeared in more than 100 films, including those starring Ajith Kumar, Vijay, and Kamal Haasan. Kollywood actors are condoling the death of Mayilsamy.

Kamal Haasan took to Twitter and shared a tribute "My friend Mylaswamy is successful in presenting his own style of comedy acting. He is thought by many to be helpful. A tribute to a dear friend #Mayilsamy," he wrote. R Sarath Kumar wrote, "Shocked and shattered on hearing the untimely demise of my good friend, great human being, philanthropist Mayilsamy. Deeply saddened. My heartfelt condolences to his family, relative, friends and colleagues of the film industry #RipMayilsamy."