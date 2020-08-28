Meera said that she wants to go to Nithyananda's Kailasa. It is all known knowledge that a self-styled godman, Nithyananda has launched ‘Reserve Bank of Kailasa' as the central bank of the country. Meera is all praises for Nithyananda and claimed that everyone is trying to portray Nithyananda in the wrong way. She took to her Twitter and made these comments.

Her tweet reads, "Everyone mocked him, Everyone abused him, Everyone ran him down, Every media was against him, but today he creates a new country #Kailasa, going strong day by day. Would love to visit #kailasa soon. Lots of love." Here is the tweet.

Earlier we have seen Meera Mithun focussing on Trisha and Aishwarya Rajesh. She often targets various celebs and shares her thoughts by tagging them. Her negative comments against many big wigs had garnered many vies. She also alleged that Trisha and Aishwarya Rajesh have copied her style.

A couple of days ago, she made harsh remarks against actress Trisha. Meera shared a video of herself on Twitter in which she bashed the heroine. She said that she did not get many opportunities because of Trisha. Meera made serious allegations against Trisha and spoke about the existence of Nepotism in Tamil film industry. She released the video with a caption"Kollywood Mafia Gang And The Dark Secrets Kept Wrapped Under The Carpet." Here is the video.