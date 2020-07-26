The dangerous coronavirus is not leaving anyone. The number of COVID-19 infections are increasing in the country. Recently, actor Vishal has shared that his father tested positive for coronavirus, while helping him, he also suffered similar symptoms. He further added that his manager also developed the symptoms of high fever, cold and cough. According to the reports, Vishal's father GK Reddy tested positive for COVID-19 in the first week of July.

Vishal took to his Twitter and tweeted as, "Yes it’s True, my Dad was tested Positive, by helping him I had the same symptoms of High Temperature, Cold, Cough & was the same for my Manager. All of us took Ayurvedic Medicine & were out of Danger in a week’s time. We are now Hale & Healthy. Happy to Share this....GB." Here is the tweet.

Yes it’s True, my Dad was tested Positive, by helping him I had the same symptoms of High Temperature, Cold, Cough & was the same for my Manager. All of us took Ayurvedic Medicine & were out of Danger in a week’s time. We are now Hale & Healthy. Happy to Share this....GB

Earlier, Vishal urged everyone to be strong and united in the fight against COVID-19. Vishal has requested everyone to stay indoors and follow the highest levels of hygiene to contain the spread of coronavirus.

On the professional front, Vishal is waiting for the release of the movie, Chakra directed by debutant filmmaker Anand. Shraddha Srinath shared screen space opposite Vishal in the film. The actor will also be seen in Detective 2 which marks Vishal's directorial debut.

On the small screen front, Vishal acted as the host of the show Naam Oruvar and it was his debut on the Television space. This show served as a platform to help the needy and underprivileged people.