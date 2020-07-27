Tamil actress Vijayalakshmi attempted suicide on Sunday evening and she was immediately rushed to a private hospital in Chennai. According to the sources close to her, the actress is recovering. She uploaded a video on her social media and raised her voice against the torture that she has been facing from the actor turned politician Seeman and his party.

In the video she said, "This is my last video, and I've been in immense stress because of Seeman and his partymen since the last four months. I've tried my best to survive all these days because of my mother and sister, but I've recently been embarrassed by Harinadar in the media. I've already taken a few of my BP pills, and in sometime I will suffer low blood pressure, and in a couple of hours I'm going to be dead." Here is the video.

We r fighting for #SushantSingRajput that's much needed also. But a Tamil , Kannada actress #vijayalakshmi s attempted second time suicide BCS of Tamil actor/politician seeman's torture.#Vijayalakshmi #SaveVijayalakhmi https://t.co/PfjznF0p0Y — Vijay Reddy 🇮🇳 (@VijayRoyalReddy) July 27, 2020

She urged the fans to not to let Seeman or Hari Nadar get anticipatory bail. Seeman is the leader of Naam Tamilar Katchi, a Tamil Nationalist party with a political grip in Tamil Nadu and Pondicherry. On the other hand, Hari Nadar of the Panankattu Padai lost in October 2019 election from Nanguneri Assembly in Tamil Nadu.

Vijayalakshmi is known for her roles in the film 'Friends' and also acted in supporting roles in 'Boss Engira Bhaskaran' and 'Meesaya Murukku'.

Kasturi Shankar said that, "Was unable to see or talk to vijayalakshmi today. Family not responding to calls. An insider from the hospital where she is admitted assures me her condition is stable. Sadly, this lockdown is acerbating depression and suicidal tendencies."