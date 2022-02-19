Tamannaah-Madhur Bhandarkar's Babli Bouncer Goes to Sets

Multiple National award-winning director Madhur Bhandarkar is known for his magic in bringing alive soul-stirring characters that go on to become truly iconic and evergreen. Known for his excellence in presenting exceptional stories with female protagonists in the lead; the visionary filmmaker is once again bringing a distinctive story starring Tamannaah Bhatia in a never seen before avatar, as Babli Bouncer. Jointly produced by Fox Star Studios and Junglee Pictures, Babli Bouncer is a delightful coming-of-age fictional story of a female bouncer, set in the real ‘bouncer town’ of North India – Asola Fatepur.

“As a filmmaker, there is a lot to be excited for and look forward to, when you get the chance to explore a never-before-told narrative. I want to portray this story of a female bouncer through a slice-of-life comedic tone that also leaves a lasting impact”, quipped filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar. He continued, “With the shooting of Babli Bouncer starting today, I am ready as ever to bring forth this story from the world view of women bouncers. It’s a wonderful story and I’m absolutely sure Tamannaah will leave everyone surprised with her performance!”

Sharing her thoughts on kick-starting the shoot, actor Tamannaah Bhatia said, “As soon as I read Babli Bouncer, I fell in love with the character because it is one of the most exciting and fun characters with a substance that I have come across. Madhur Sir has a flair for crafting defining female protagonists and Babli too is such a powerful character. For the first time, a film will explore the story of a female bouncer, and I am more than excited to be her voice. I can't wait to dive into this whole new world."

“We want to celebrate the rich diversity of human experiences and imagination through our stories. We focus on creating movies and characters that are fresh, unique and extremely entertaining with a strong universal appeal. Babli Bouncer is one such story which we feel should leave a lasting impression on the audiences. We are excited to embark on this journey with Junglee Pictures, Madhur and Tamannaah to create what should be a very heartwarming and uplifting entertainer,” said Bikram Duggal, Head of Studios, Disney Star, India

Amrita Pandey, CEO Junglee Pictures added, “Babli Bouncer tells a rooted, inspiring and feel-good story of an endearing and powerful character Babli. I believe Amit Joshi, Aradhana Debnath & Madhur Bhandarkar have created this heart-warming story in a never seen before world. We are elated to team up with Fox Star Studios, Madhur Bhandarkar & Tamannaah Bhatia for this film.”

Babli Bouncer explores the unseen world of bouncers, also stars Saurabh Shukla along with Abhishek Bajaj and Sahil Vaid in pivotal roles.

Produced by Fox Star Studios and Junglee Pictures, Babli Bouncer is directed by Madhur Bhandarkar and stars Tamannaah Bhatia, in the lead. Concept, story and the screenplay: Amit Joshi, Aradhana Debnath and Madhur Bhandarkar. The movie will release end of this year in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.