Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns in Babli Bouncer

Tamannaah Bhatia is one trending box-office queen and her power-packed releases are proof. After delivering a box office success in the south - F3, this September is special for the Baahubali actress with 3 movie releases - Babli Bouncer (released today), Guruthunda Seethakalam (released today) and Netflix's Plan A Plan B.

The actress delivers a power packed performance in Babli Bouncer that released today. The film's trailer had received immense praise for the actress and since then the netizens awaited to savour this ultimate entertainer. The film was released today on Disney Plus Hotstar and since then the fans started flooding social media with tons of appreciation for her epic performance.

Babli Bouncer aptly portrays the life of Babli, a female bouncer while giving us a belly-tickling ride. He ropes the actress in a never-like-before role and brings out her unexplored shade of character before the audience.

The film headlines Tamannaah as a strong-headed girl who comes to Delhi to work as a female bouncer after she despises to get married and is supported by her father.

Tamannaah boldly experiments in a never-like-before genre but emerges as a winner for the action-packed light hearted drama. While the hint of her Haryanvi accent and her carefree but strong-headed character keeps the playfulness of the drama alive, it's her scenes where she gets into bashing people that gives us a brow-arching moment.

She aptly delivers her unusually interesting role with utter dedication and proves that she is the most talented and versatile Pan-India star that we have. Coming from the backdrop of Fatehpur and the empowered lives of female bouncers, Babli Bouncer gives us Tamannaah's most impeccable performances yet.

While the film has been receiving a thrilling response from the fans, they can't keep calm to savour more entertainment coming from Tamannaah's slate of versatile roles.