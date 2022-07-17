Tamannaah Bhatia Launched Legend Saravanan’s 'The Legend' Telugu Trailer

Legend Saravanan’s debut flick ‘The Legend’, the big budget multilingual Pan-India film being produced by the actor himself under the banner of The Legend New Saravana Stores Productions is gearing up for its theatrical release. JD-Jerry is directing the movie, besides penning story and screenplay of this commercial mass film laced with emotion, action, romance and comedy. Tamannaah Bhatia has launched the film’s trailer.

The trailer takes us insight into the life of Saravanan, a foreign-educated who completes his doctorate in microbiology and comes back to his hometown to serve his people. He establishes educational institution. However, he faces hurdles from his opponents. How he deals with them forms crux of the story.

Saravanan looks super cool as the protagonist, wherein JD-Jerry made it as a commercial entertainer. Going by the trailer, the movie will equally please all section of audience.

Urvashi Rautela has played the leading lady. This is veteran comedian Vivekh's last movie. Leading comedian Yogi Babu plays a major role alongside Legend Saravanan.

Harris Jayaraj has scored music for the movie, while R Velraj has done the cinematography. Editing is by Ruben, SS Murthy has overseen the artwork, dialogues are by Pattukottai Prabhakar, stunt choreography is by Anal Arasu. Raju Sundaram, Brinda, Dinesh have done the choreography.

The movie will have grand release worldwide in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi on July 28th. Tirupathi Prasad of Sri Lakshmi Movies will be releasing the movie in Telugu states.

Cast: Legend Saravanan,Urvashi Rautela, Vivekh, Yogi Babu, Vijayakumar, Prabhu, Nasser, Suman, Thambi Ramaiah, Robo Shankar, Mayilsamy, Harish Paredi, Muniskanth, Mansoor Ali Khan, Rahul etc.

Technical Crew:

Story, Screenplay, Direction: JD-Jerry

Producer: Saravanan

Banner: Legend New Saravana Stores Productions

Release: Tirupati Prasad (Sri Lakshmi Movies)

Music: Harris Jayaraj

DOP: R Velraj

Editing: Ruben

Art: SS Murthy

Dialogues: Pattukottai Prabhakar

Stunts: Anal Arasu