Taapsee Pannu's Shabaash Mithu Movie Release Date Locked
Tapsee Pannu's upcoming film, Shabaash Mithu, which is directed by Srijit Mukherji and written by Priya Aven, will hit theatres on July 15th.
Starring Tapsee Pannu as Mithali Dorai Raj, a legendary Indian cricketer. The Indian Women's Cricket Team captain has a 23-year career, 7 consecutive 50s in ODIs, and has led India to four World Cups. The story follows her as she grows from an 8-year-old girl with a dream to a cricketing legend.
Sharing the poster Tapsee wrote " There is nothing more powerful than a girl with a dream and a plan to realise it! This is a story of one such girl who chased her dream with a bat in this " Gentleman's Game". #Shabaash Mithu The Unheard Story Of Women In Blue will be in cinemas on 15th July 2022"
