Taapsee Pannu is Go To Brand Ambassador For Top Indian Brands!

The popular pan India star, Taapsee Pannu is soaring high on success not only with her back-to-back hits but is also with her signing spree for top brands. The actress has become the choice favourite when it comes to key endorsements.

Taapsee has an impressive list of brand associations in varied categories that range from Personal Care, Fashion, FMCG, Cosmetics, healthcare, etc. The actress is the face of over 12 brands and we hear that she is in talks with a lot more. Her popular brand endorsements include Vogue Eyewear, Nivea, Horlicks, Noise, Garnier, Dabur, Sugar Cosmetics, etc.

“Taapsee’s girl-next-door appeal undoubtedly makes a viable option for brands to sign her. She speaks to the masses and caters to the audience as strongly in urban and equally within 2-tiers and 3- tiers cities. The actress's authentic self has got her massive popularity amongst the fans that makes her a brand’s favourite pick.” Adds the source.

With big-ticket projects lined up ahead like ‘Shabaash Mithu’, ‘Blurr’, ‘Dobaaraa’, ‘Woh Ladki Hai Kahan?’ along with tons of projects lined up for her own production house ‘Outsiders Films' it's safe to say that Taapsee is one of the most sought after actors and trusted name when it comes to the Indian consumers.

Taapsee shares, "I’ve always wanted to endorse products that I myself use or can possibly use. While growing up, when I saw actors promoting products and brands I always questioned if they themselves even use them. So I made sure I keep that in mind when I sign brands. Most of the brands I have signed are the ones I had used even before they reached out to me to become their brand ambassador and now lately with so many new startups I have seen the new brands reaching out to me who resonate with my ideology in life. "

"Be it films or my brands I want my audience to believe that if I have been associated with it, it surely will be worth their time and money. I will never try to sell something to my audience I feel I am not a consumer of. So everyone who likes to take charge of his/her own life on his/her own terms can actually associate with the films I do or the products I endorse." Concludes Taapsee.

Besides acting, Pannu is also an entrepreneur who runs a wedding planning company and is also a co-founder of the women's hygiene brand LAIQA. In addition, she also owns the badminton franchise Pune 7 Aces.

