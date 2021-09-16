Swetha Varma Fans Angry With Bigg Boss For Not Celebrating Her Birthday

All the Bigg Boss viewers will definitely know that today is Shannu’s birthday. But how many of you know that yesterday was Swetha Varma’s birthday? Not many of us. Yes, this is because the makers of the Bigg Boss Telugu season 5 did not make it known. However, Star Maa today released a promo in which we can see that Shanmukh’s birthday is being celebrated.

After the promo of today's Bigg Boss Telugu 5 was released, Swetha Varma fans are a little upset as the makers missed her birthday in the Bigg Boss house. They are now questioning the show makers as to how could they be partial towards one contestant.

However, the show organizers have clarified to them that they had celebrated Shweta Varma's birthday too, but are not able to telecast the show because of the tasks and the fights among the housemates which were more interesting. After listening to these statements the contestant's fans are more upset saying that the makers didn't think it was important to show the celebrations atleast in Bigg Boss Unseen.

Shanmukh Jaswanth is already being hated by Sarayu fans and also most of the Bigg Boss audience for his non-performance. Will Swetha Varma’s supporters also join the anti-Shannu gang? To know this, we have to wait and watch further episodes of Bigg Boss 5 Telugu.

