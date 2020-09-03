Swathi Ready For A Comeback!

Colours Swathi aka Swathi Reddy is a popular actress in Telugu film industry. The actress is currently not very active in the films. Her last film is London Babulu. Swathi has been working to come up with an interesting project but nothing has got materialised yet.

As per the latest reports in the filmnagar now, Swathi is in plans to make her comeback in the films. If the buzz is true, she is in talks with a couple of OTT platforms. Most likely, Swathi will be doing a web series with a leading digital platform. The actress hinted about her comeback already but nothing is confirmed yet.

The actress might soon make an official announcement regarding the same. Stay tuned to us for more details about the project.