The death of Sushant Singh Rajput triggered an uproar of debate on nepotism and Bollywood mafia. Kangana Ranaut is one of the stars who is speaking against nepotism. In a recent interview with a news channel, the 'Queen' actress made shocking comments on 'Swara Bhasker' and 'Taapsee Pannu'.

Kangana questioned Taapsee, "If you love Karan Johar, why are you both B grade actresses? You are both better looking than Alia Bhatt and Ananya. You both are better actresses. Why don't you get work? Your whole existence is proof of nepotism. What are you telling me about how happy you are with the industry?"

Taapsee reacted to Kangana Ranaut and wrote on her micro-blogging site, "Maine suna class 12th n 10th ke result ke baad humaara result bhi aa gaya hai! Humaara grade system ab official hai ? Abhi tak toh number system pe value decide hoti thi na. #MaLifeMaRulesMaShitMaPot" Here is the tweet.

Richa Chadha extended her support towards Taapsee. She wrote on her micro-blogging site as, "Thanks @taapsee for highlighting that the need of the hour is solidarity and sanity. When shoots have come to a standstill,cast/crew have no jobs, we must create a positive work culture! Let's desist from anything counter-productive that'll increase toxicity in our industry."

Swara Bhasker also took to her Twitter and shared the video where Kangana spoke about them and wrote, “Needy outsider - B grade actress (But) - better looking & better actor than Alia Bhatt & Ananya!” Net net I think this was a compliment! Thanks Kangana! I think u are gorgeous, generous & a great actor ! Shine on." Here is the tweet.

Earlier, Kangana Ranaut's team slammed Swara Bhasker. The team of Kangana tweeted as, “Swara while doing chaploosi (excessive flattery) pls don’t forget Kangana graced the show after many requests, she was the superstar and KJO was the paid host it is not for him to remove anything if channel wants it, and her voice needs no KJO to reach people.”