SVP Villain Samuthirakani to Helm Pawan Kalyan Movie

Samuthirakani the actor and director, who was recently seen in Sarkari Vaari Paata, starring Mahesh Babu, has disclosed details about his future project. He announced that he would direct the Telugu remake of his previous Tamil film, Vinodhaya Sitham.

As per sources, Pawan Kalyan will be the protagonist, and his nephew, Sai Dharam Tej, will play a key role in the movie. Meanwhile, with Trivikram Srinivas on board, he is likely to write the film's dialogues and screenplay. The film Vinodhaya Sitham, starring Samuthirakani, Thambi Ramaiah, and Munishkanth, was released last year.

The original film's plot revolves around a self-centered and domineering guy who dies in a vehicle accident. However, after requesting 90 more days to live and do things right, God grants him a second opportunity.

Shooting is set to begin in July. Vivek Kuchibhotla will produce the film under the People Media Factory label.