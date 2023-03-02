Sushmita Sen Shares Shocking Health Update on Instagram 

Bollywood actor Sushmita Sen on Thursday shared some shocking news with her fans. Taking to Instagram, Sushmita revealed that she suffered a heart attack recently and also underwent angioplasty and she is doing fine now.

As soon as the actor posted about her health issue, the fans and followers filled the comment section of her post with wishes for good health.

“Keep your heart happy & courageous, and it’ll stand by you when you need it the most Shona” (Wise words by my father @sensubir ) I suffered a heart attack a couple of days back…Angioplasty done…stent in place…and most importantly, my cardiologist reconfirmed ‘I do have a big heart’. Lots of people to thank for their timely aid & constructive action…will do so in another post! This post is just to keep you (my well wishers & loved ones) informed of the good news …that all is well & I am ready for some life again!!! I love you guys beyond!!!! #godisgreat #duggadugga,” the Biwi No.1 actor wrote in her Instagram post.

A few days earlier, Sushmita had posted that she was slightly under the weather.

“lookforward #stepforward #moveforward & just like that, everything is behind you!!!! Aah! The simplicity of life!!! I love you guys!!!! Slightly under the weather. want lots of healing energy. you send , I receive!!!! Have a beautiful day!!!,” she wrote in her post.