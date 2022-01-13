Sushmita Sen Adopts Third Child?

Bollywood actress and Miss Universe is setting an example for future generations. Sushmita Sen has adopted a baby boy, after Renee and Alisah. The photos and videos of Sushmita Sen introducing her son to the paparazzi evening have gone viral.

They were smiling as the photographer snapped their photos. Sushmita was dressed in a black t-shirt with a red scarf and black leggings. While the new family member hid from the camera in a yellow t-shirt with his mask on.

Susmitha Sen adopted Renee in 2000 and Alisah in 2010. The paparazzo account Viral Bhayani mentioned the child as Sen's son, there has been no confirmation from the actress.

Check out the video:

Earlier, Sushmita Sen announced her breakup with Rohman Shawl after two years of relationship. She shared a photo with Rohman Shawl and captioned We began as friends, we remain friends!! The relationship was long over…the love remains!! #nomorespeculations #liveandletlive #cherishedmemories #gratitude #love #friendship."