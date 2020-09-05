We are listening to different news about the life of Sushant Singh Rajput after his death. Now, one more news that is doing rounds in the social media is that the 'Kai Po Che' hero shared a special bond with Sara Ali Khan and even planned to propose her.

Speaking to a news agency, Raees, the caretaker of Sushant's Lonavala farmhouse said that the 'Kedarnath' actor planned to propose Sara Ali Khan around his birthday on January 21, 2019. He further added that he is not sure if it was wedding proposal or not.

The caretaker added that, "Sara Ali started visiting the farmhouse together with Sushant sir from 2018. They would stay at the farmhouse for three to four days whenever they came. After returning from their Thailand trip in December 2018, Sushant sir and Sara ma'am came directly to the farmhouse from the airport. They came at around 10 or 11 in the night. They were accompanied by a friend."

He said that, "Sara was so simple and never behaved like an actress; She would address the farmhouse's domestic help as maushi (aunty), just as Sushant sir did and she called me Raees bhai. She was very respectful towards Sushant sir's staff."

Recalling a moment back from 2019, Raees said that Sushant's friend Abbas told him to pack bags for a trip to Daman on the occasion of the actor's birthday in January 2019. It is the responsibility of Raees to take care of a car stuffed with Sushant's things, like telescope, music system, guitar etc.

Raees further added that, "Wherever Sushant sir used to go, he would carry these things. We would usually carry these things in a mini tempo. Most probably, a programme of the Prime Minister was scheduled to take place around February in Daman. So, all the hotels were full and we did not get rooms. So, our Daman trip did not happen."

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan acted together in a romantic drama 'Kedarnath' directed and co-produced by Abhishek Kapoor. The movie is produced by Ronnie Screwvala of RSVP Movies along with Pragya Kapoor and it was co-written with Kapoor by Kanika Dhillon.

(Inputs from TOI)