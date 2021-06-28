Sushant's Ex-Girlfriends Rhea, Ankita Entering Bigg Boss?

Bigg Boss is a show that will always be in the news. Be it Telugu, Kannada or Hindi, you will find people talking about this reality show all the time. Ever since Bigg Boss 14 Hindi ended, the viewers have been hooked to the news expecting a reveal on next season’s contestants. BB 15 has been in the news for the past couple of months and it hasn’t even started airing yet. This is because now and then there are rumours regarding the participants.

Recently there were rumours that TV star and Sushant Singh’s ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande will be participating in Bigg Boss 15. But the actor took to her Instagram and disproved all the rumours. She confirmed that she will not be participating in the upcoming season of bigg boss and called the rumours baseless.

“It has come to my notice that certain sections of the media have been speculating that I will be participating in Bigg Boss this year. I would like them and everyone at large to know and make a note that I am not going to be a part of the show. The rumours of my participation are baseless. People have been too quick to send me their hatred for something I’m not even part of,” wrote the actress.

This is not the first time that rumours regarding contestant participation have been shared. Earlier similar news spread regarding another one of Sushant’s ex-girlfriends, Rhea Chakraborty. According to the sources, Rhea will be one of the star contestants in the next season of the show. The actress is once again back in the headlines, following this news.

Other big names rumoured to be entering Bigg Boss 15 include Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 actor Parth Samthan, comedian and actor Krishna Abhishek, Jamai Raja fame Nia Sharma and Surbhi Chandna. Bigg Boss 14 runner up Rahul Vaidya’s fiancée Disha Parmar can also enter the show. We will have to wait for official confirmation as nothing is confirmed yet.