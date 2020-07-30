Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s celluloid swan song ‘Dil Bechara’ has created a record of sorts on the OTT platform it was streamed. As the last film of Sushant, who committed suicide recently, Dil Bechara aroused all the curiosity and expectations among his fans and audience who clearly felt that they should not miss this flick. As a mark of tribute to the late actor, the makers of the film released it for free on Disney and Hotstar for both subscribers and non-subscribers. The film on the OTT platform drew close to 95 million viewers within 24 hours of its release.

Though a bit far-fetched, if this viewership is converted into Box Office collections, it only would have meant that ‘Dil Bechara’ collected a whopping Rs 950 crores on the first day of its streaming. Of course, this is after calculating with an average ticket price of Rs 100.

On the other hand, If you calculate this with the standard multiplex price of Rs 207 then, the film is estimated to have earned Rs 2,000 crores. Sounds mind-blowing, isn’t it?

But as we said, these were hypothetical calculations and no one would be sure as to how many of them would have watched the film had a price been fixed for it in advance.

But on a more serious note and to the credit of Dil Bechara, the film received an envious 9.8 IMDb rating on its way to securing the highest grade on ‘Top Rated Indian Movies’ list.

The movie was directed by Mukesh Chabbra and music was composed by ‘Mozart of Madras’ AR Rahman. Besides Sushant Singh Rajput, the film featured Sanjana Sanghi as the female lead and Saswata Chatterjee and Swastika Mukherjee in pivotal roles.