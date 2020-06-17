Actor Kriti Sanon, who was seen in the movie, Raabta alongside Sushant Singh Rajput shared an emotional note in his memory on Instagram. She shared a couple of photos and captioned as, “Sush.. I knew that your brilliant mind was your best friend and your worst enemy.. but it has broken me completely to know that you had a moment in your life where dying felt easier or better than living. I so wish you had people around you to get you pass that moment, I wish you hadn’t pushed the ones who loved you away.. i wish i could have fixed that something which was broken inside you..I couldn’t.. I wish so many things…. A part of my heart has gone with you.. and a part will always keep you alive.. Never stopped praying for your happiness and never will..” Here is the post. Just have a look at it.

Netizens slammed Kriti Sanon for not reacting to Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide on social media. But the 'Panipat' heroine had attended the last rites. Later, Twitterati started praising the actor for her action. Earlier, rumours did rounds in the social media stating that Sushant was in a relationship with Kriti Sanon but they have never admitted it in the public. They share a cool bond and were good friends.

Earlier, Kriti’s sister Nupur Sanon had shared a note on Instagram which read, “Everybody has suddenly started talking about mental health since yesterday… and then we have people harassing people who are actually in a state of shock, who are hurt, who are grieving.. by sending them disgusting tweets, msgs, comments for not posting on Instagram.” The note ended with the statement, “Aap ki permission ho toh sukoon se ro sakte hain?? Please?? (If it is permitted by you, can we please mourn?)” Nupur had turned off the comments for this post.