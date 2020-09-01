Sushant Singh Rajput's family claim that they have no idea about the mental ill-health of the 'Dil Bechara' actor. But, newly accessed Whatsapp messages between Sushant and one of his sisters reveal that his family members know about the actor's mental health problems.

On June 8th, Sushant messaged his sister, Priyanka and she told him to buy medicines - Librium, Nexito 10 mg and Lonazep.

Priyanka Singh, the sister of Sushant tells him to take Librium for a week then start nexito 10 mg once everyday after breakfast and use Lonazep whenever there is an anxiety attack. To this Sushant says ok and he further adds that no one will give these medicines without prescription. Then his sister manages and sends Sushant a prescription from one of her friends.

Here is the conversation between Sushant Singh Rajput and his sister.

Priyanka Singh: First take Librium for a week then start nexito 10 mg once everyday after breakfast. Keep Lonazep handy whenever there is anxiety attack.

Sushant Rajput: ok sonudi

Sushant Rajput: No one will give without prescription

Priyanka Singh: Let me see if I manage

A missed voice call

Priyanka Singh: Babu call me... I have to send the prescription

Priyanka Singh: My friend here is a renowned doctor who can get you connected to the best doctor in Mumbai all confidential.. so don't worry

Priyanka Singh: Just call

Priyanka Singh: Sends an attachment (Prescription)

Priyanka Singh: Babu this is the prescription

Priyanka Singh: It's of Delhi but it should not matter . If anything, one can say it is on online consultation

Sushant Rajput: Ok thank you so much Sonadi.

Librium is "a sedative and hypnotic medication of the benzodiazepine class". It is likely used to treat anxiety, insomnia and symptoms of withdrawal from alcohol and other drugs.

According to the Google Search, Nexito is used to treat depression and anxiety disorders. Online healthcare service practo.com says that, "It should be started at lower doses and gradually increased. Do not stop taking this medicine suddenly as it may cause withdrawal symptoms like mood changes, irritability, dizziness, numbness in the hands or feet, and difficulty in falling asleep."

Practo.com says, Lonazep is used to treat certain types of seizures and to relieve panic disorders, like unexpected extreme fear and tension due to stress. It warns: "Do not stop taking this medicine suddenly as it may cause withdrawal symptoms like aggressive behavior, blurred vision, etc."

(Inputs from India Today)