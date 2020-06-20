Bollywood's young and talented actor, Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Bandra residence on June 14th. The untimely demise of the actor has left everyone in shock. Mumbai police are trying to find out the reason behind Sushant's suicide. So far, the police have recorded the statements of more than 10 persons including Sushant's family members.

Reports claim that the 'Kai Po Che' actor's psychiatrist, Kesri Chavda has revealed that Sushant regretted breaking up with Ankita Lokhande. The doctor further revealed that after the actor's break up with Ankita, everything was fine, however, after a few failed relationships, he realised that no one understood him like Ankita used to do. He also mentioned that he was in a relationship with Kriti Sanon and also with a daughter of a director. The doctor stated that Sushant was not happy with his alleged girlfriend, Rhea Chakraborthy. The doctor also spoke about the mental health of the actor and he had visited him thrice in the past six months as he was suffering from depression for the last one year. He aslo pointed out that Sushant had a bipolar mind as he used to think about one thing in different angles.

Sushant Singh Rajput and Ankita Lokhande were in relationship and they had become an ideal couple for many folks not only for their role of Manav and Archana in the famous serial Pavitra Rishta but also in real life. Everyone sang praises about their understanding, maturity and they have handled the things in a perfect manner when they were in relationship. Just when everyone is expecting Sushant and Ankita to take their 6-year long relationship to the next level, the couple had announced parting ways. On June 14, 2020, Sushant Singh Rajput committed suicide and it had left everyone shattered. It is said that Sushant has been suffering from depression and Mumbai Police are investing the case in all the possible angles.