Sushant Singh Rajput's close friend Siddharth Pithani has alleged that he has been forced by the family members of the late actor to implicate Rhea Chakraborthy in the case. Bihar Police will record the statement of Siddharth very soon.

According to the reports, Siddharth has sent an email to Bandra Police Station alleging that he received calls from Sushant's family members and anonymous numbers, pressuring him to give statements against Rhea Chakraborthy. He also told that the family members have asked about Rhea's expenses while she was staying with the 'Dil Bechara' actor.

According to a website, the email read "I was told I would receive a phone call. I got a call from an unknown WhatsApp number, but it ended within 40 seconds, and no statement was recorded. I am pressurised to comply and record statements against Rhea, the things which I am not aware of."

The young and dynamic actor of Bollywood, Sushant Singh Rajput committed suicide on June 14th in his Bandra residence. Mumbai had launched its investigation last month, and Bihar police are investigating the case following the complaint filed by the actor's father.

Sushant Singh Rajput's father Krishna Kumar Singh, filed a complaint with Bihar police last week accusing the 'Kai Po Che!' actor's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, and six others, for the death. He has levelled several allegations, including abetment to suicide and withdrawing crores of rupees from Sushant's bank account and mental harassment, against Rhea Chakraborty and six others, including her family members.

Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan joined the demand for a CBI inquiry into the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, saying that only the central agency would do justice in the case. Some other Bihar politicians have made similar demands. Rhea Chakraborty, too, had demanded a CBI investigation earlier this month.

Rhea Chakraborthy also released a video and said that, "I have immense faith in god and the judiciary. I believe that I will get justice. Even though a lot of horrible things are being said about me on the electronic media, I refrain from commenting on the advice of my lawyers as the matter is sub-judice." Here is the video.