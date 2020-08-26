Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide case has been taking new twists and turns. We are hearing so many shocking revelations. According to the latest reports, the 'Kai Po Che' hero's lawyer stated that they have mentioned about the overdose of the drug in the FIR. He further added that, "Sushant was administered something without his knowledge. That ultimately led to his death."

Reports claim that Rhea Chakraborthy was allegedly using illegal drugs such as MDMA, Hashish, and Marijuana. The messages accessed by Times Now reads, "In case we speak about hard drugs, I haven’t been doing too much. Tried MDMA once. Rhea allegedly messaged a man named Gaurav Arya, asking him, “You have MD?”". Another message sent to Rhea by Jaya Saha on November 25, 2019, says, “Use 4 drops in coffee, tea or water and let him sip it. Give it 30-40 minutes for it to kick in.”

Reacting to the news, Shweta Singh Kirti wrote, “This is a CRIMINAL OFFENSE!! An immediate action should be taken by CBI on this.” Vishal Kirti tweeted as, “Now that we know from @TimesNow ‘s disclosure that Rhea and her coconspirators were surreptitiously administering drugs to SSR in coffee, looks like my hypotheticals in this post (based on the FIR)were not off the mark. Read the section where I question Rhea’s role.” Here are the tweets.

